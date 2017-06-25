Young boy dies in Chester County house fire

- Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, firefighters reported to a structure fire on Bulkwater Road in East Coventry Township.

When crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters located the young boy trapped inside and rushed him to an ambulance. The juvenile was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation by fire officials determined that the fire was accidental in nature, originating in the kitchen of the residence.