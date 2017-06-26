Man suddenly shot execution-style

- A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot execution-style in Kensington, overnight. Now, police are searching for his killer.

The shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday at E. Allegheny Avenue and D Street.

Police say the man was standing on the corner with a woman when without warning, the gunman walked straight up to him, and shot him once in his forehead.

There’s no word yet on a motive or arrests, but witnesses are being interviewed.