River floods so high, water covers bridge above it

Posted: Jun 26 2017 08:12AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 08:14AM EDT

MIDLAND, Mich. (WTXF/STORYFUL) - There was big trouble on a Michigan bridge over the weekend due to flooding.

The Tittabawassee River in Midland overflowed on Saturday.

See from drone footage how the bridge doesn’t go over the water so people can cross, but the water went so high – it covered the bridge.

Obviously, no cars were allowed to get by.

Forecasters had warned of “major flooding” along the river from Midland -- in east central Michigan -- downstream into Saginaw.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories