River floods so high, water covers bridge above it

Courtesy YouTube/Eye in the Sky via Storyful

Courtesy YouTube/Eye in the Sky via Storyful

Courtesy YouTube/Eye in the Sky via Storyful

Courtesy YouTube/Eye in the Sky via Storyful

Courtesy YouTube/Eye in the Sky via Storyful

Courtesy YouTube/Eye in the Sky via Storyful

- There was big trouble on a Michigan bridge over the weekend due to flooding.

The Tittabawassee River in Midland overflowed on Saturday.

See from drone footage how the bridge doesn’t go over the water so people can cross, but the water went so high – it covered the bridge.

Obviously, no cars were allowed to get by.

Forecasters had warned of “major flooding” along the river from Midland -- in east central Michigan -- downstream into Saginaw.