Stretch of Atlantic City Rail service suspended

- Taking the New Jersey Transit train down the shore will take longer.

NJ Transit reports Atlantic City Rail service is suspended in both directions between Egg Harbor City and Atlantic City because somebody on the tracks was hit by a train, north of Absecon, at about 7 a.m. SKYFOX was over the scene.

It says a male trespasser was struck by ACRL trail #4512, which departed from Atlantic City to Philadelphia at 6:40 a.m.

ACRL train #4612, the 6:49am from Absecon, was canceled. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being accepted on NJ Transit bus #554.