Police find Pennsylvania assault suspect locked in porta-potty

Posted: Jun 26 2017 08:51AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 08:52AM EDT

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police say a central Pennsylvania man trying to avoid capture locked himself in a portable bathroom.

   Mifflinburg police say 32-year-old Christopher Ott of Millmont went to his ex-girlfriend's workplace and attacked her on Saturday night. She was in the process of trying to get a protection from abuse order after an alleged assault on Friday.
 
   Ott fled the scene, and officers found him locked in a porta-potty.
 
   Ott is held on $100,000 bail, charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and harassment.  
