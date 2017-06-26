Woman charged with punching another over a parking spot

- Police in Delaware say a 20-year-old woman “punched another female during a dispute over a parking space in the median of the first block of Rehoboth Avenue.”

Rehoboth Beach police say they were called Saturday evening and learned Nakala S. Spencer, of Laurel, “was attempting to reserve a parking space by standing in it when the victim, a 52-year-old female from Parkton, Md., pulled her vehicle into the space. As the victim did so, Spencer refused to move. Spencer then proceeded to strike the victim in the face two times, grab the victim’s phone, and throw it to the ground.”

Spencer rode off in another car before police arrived, but they arrested her after a short search.

Spencer is charged with offensive touching and disorderly conduct, and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Rehoboth Beach police remind everyone “city ordinance prohibits the saving of parking spaces by pedestrians for vehicles.”