2nd week of Philadelphia DA Seth Williams' federal corruption trial

- Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams’ federal corruption trial has entered its second week.

Monday morning, deputy police commission Joe Sullivan took the stand for the prosecution.

Before breaking for the weekend on Friday, businessman Mohammad Ali testified about fancy dinners and vacations he gifted to Philadelphia's top prosecutor.

The defense argued those alleged gifts didn't result in Williams giving anything to Ali in return.

Williams is accused of taking bribes worth tens of thousands of dollars, in return providing legal favors.

Williams denies any wrongdoing.