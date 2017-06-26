New study finds marijuana can offer relief from chronic migraines and cluster headaches

Encouraging news for millions who suffer from chronic migraines and cluster headaches. A study making headlines in Europe finds chemicals in marijuana may offer relief to patients for whom no other treatment seems to work for long. As you can imagine the research is controversial. However, a local migraine expert says it may be the most credible study he's seen yet.

"That would be crazy-- so amazing. I know what it's like to suffer."

Sydney Kessel now knows what it's like to finally get a break from that debilitating migraine pain that left her bedridden in a dark room. She credits a last ditch trial study for a different medication as the reason she's able to now sit and socialize in the sunlight after working out while she's home from college.

Sydney says if medical marijuana can spare somebody else her kind of misery.

"Why not? If they're in so much pain as I once was I was willing to try the most obscure treatments for my migraines. I was just so desperate. I just wanted something to work."

While it's still very complicated and a controversial science Neurologist Dr. William Young, director of Jefferson University Hospital's world famous headache center, says the new study out of Amsterdam looks to be the most promising one. It focuses on treating migraine and cluster headaches with chemicals found in marijuana like CBD and THC that affect brain and nerve receptors.

Is it safe and effective long-term? He says the U.S. is still years away figuring any of it out.