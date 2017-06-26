Philadelphia girl loses second leg after train accident

- Destined to be a dancer. Sienna Ward has been in tutu's and dancing shoes since she was two years old.

"That's her thing. She's dancing. She doesn't care if it's formal dancing or dancing like the kids in the videos," said Natasha Ward. She lights up thinking about all the recitals her daughter has had over the years. Sienna, now 11 years old, was also in the Philadelphia Movements Dance Company.

But an unfathomable accident almost three weeks ago has changed this little girl's life forever. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to Natasha and other relatives outside Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"It was like somebody just snatched my breath away. Like no not my baby," recalls Natasha. She got a call after Sienna had been run over by the wheels of a CXS freight train on the 5700 block of Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say she and some friends had just left school and were throwing rocks and trying to touch the train as it passed by. They say Sienna slipped. Her right leg was severed at the hip.

Then just last week doctors were forced to amputate her remaining leg. Infection threatened this little girl's life.

"I'm like take it. I'd rather have her here with me than worry about a leg that's potentially killing her," said Natasha.

Several surgeries and a relentless fever. Sienna remains in ICU.

"She's strong. She's so strong," said Natasha who is reassuring Sienna that she is still in control of her life.

"It's not the end of the world. You’re going to still be able to do all the things you used to do."

Sienna's aunt Tina says support from the community has been incredible. Even strangers are reaching out.

"Someone sent a card and said that they sent a prayer all the way from France and to the Vatican and they're sending prayers for her. And I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach across the world that someone is praying for her," said Tina.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for Sienna. They are looking into what will be needed for her to regain her normal life such as wheelchairs, ramps, adjustments to her home, a van and possibly prosthetics.