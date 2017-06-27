Crews put out tough apartment building fire

- An overnight fire is out, after crews needed more than an hour to fight it.

Fire officials say it was an apartment fire in the 300 block of N. 11th Street. That’s just south of Callowhill Street.

The fire started on the sixth floor at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and was officially placed under control at 2:49 a.m.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported, but the number of people displaced has not been released.

The search for the cause of the fire is on.