Firefighters can't get close to 1,000-acre brush fire

- A brush fire that started Monday is still burning on Florida’s Space Coast, near I-95 in Cocoa.

Brevard County Fire Rescue says nearly 1,000 acres were up in flames and all of it is swampy marsh land.

What’s making it difficult to extinguish is there’s no easy access to the fire, so firefighters can only watching from afar as it burns.

Another concern is wind, and the Florida Highway Patrol closed part of I-95 due to safety concerns. No homes are in danger, but it's very dangerous for drivers.

The St. Johns River Water Management District will be doing a controlled burn on 8,000 nearby acres to help put the fire out.