Teen killed in South Philadelphia shooting

Posted: Jun 27 2017 06:56AM EDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 06:58AM EDT

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed late Monday night in South Philadelphia.

Police say at about 11:15 p.m., they got called to a home on the 2300 block of S. Marshall Street.

That’s where they found the young victim shot once in his back. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m.

Police say there are actually two scenes with multiple shell casings and a car shot up.

The victim was shot outside and then ran into the home.

People took two people as witnesses. One is believed to be the victim’s brother.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

