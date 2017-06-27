Surveillance video of person of interest in weekend assault

Courtesy West Chester Police

- Police in West Chester released new surveillance video of a person of interest in Sunday’s assault that left a person with a severe brain injury.

That person of interest is the man on the right, with a beard, and wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a call for an unconscious person on E. Gay Street.

The victim is still being treated at a trauma center and is listed in critical condition after more than 48 hours.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call West Chester police at 610-436-1323 or 610-696-4930.