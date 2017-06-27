Deputy police commissioner testifies against Philadelphia DA Seth Williams

- Philadelphia district attorney Seth Williams' federal corruption trial continues for a sixth day, after a deputy police commissioner testified Williams urged him to help his friend flow through Philadelphia International Airport when traveling.

The deputy police commissioner is Joe Sullivan and the friend is local businessman Muhammad Ali, who’d contributed to Williams’ campaign.

Sullivan testified that in February, 2012, he sent an officer to a gate when Ali was returning home, only to learn Williams was with Ali coming back from a tropical vacation.

He was asked, “Are you amazed Williams and Ali were on the trip back from Puenta Cana?”

Sullivan answered, “Shocking … Speaks for itself.”

Williams' lawyer argued the DA never ordered Sullivan to walk Ali through airport security.

FOX 29 Lauren Johnson reports Monday ended with local businessman Michael Weiss back on the stand. The owner of the Center City bar Woody’s testified he’d cozied up to Williams in exchange for help.

Williams is accused of accepting bribes and misusing campaign funds in his public prosecuting job. He denies the allegations.