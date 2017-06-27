Vigil scheduled for woman beaten, stabbed to death

Related Headlines Woman found stabbed in North Philadelphia

- Police want to know who stabbed a woman more than a dozen times and beat her to death outside a high school in North Philadelphia, over the weekend.

Also, the medical examiner is investigating whether she was sexually assaulted because authorities had reported Debra Gulliver was found partially clothed.

Gulliver was found at about 3:10 a.m. Saturday on a path leading to Reyburn Park behind Dobbins Technical High School, near N. 21st Street and Lehigh Avenue.

According to police, “She was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and blunt force trauma to the head,” and had tried to fight her killer.

Instead, FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports she was stabbed at least 15 times all over her body and so hard, the knife broke at its handle.

Also, there’s video of her walking into the park but nobody following her. This was near the Phillies’ old Connie Mack Stadium.

Police said Gulliver had been out for dinner with a friend.

Now, they’re looking for a man who called 911 to report being a robbery victim and two other men -- potential witnesses who called 911 -- but left when police arrived.

A vigil in Gulliver’s memory is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dobbins High school.