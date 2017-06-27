Girl, 14, missing from Juniata Park for more than a month

- A 14-year-old girl has been missing for more than a month, and police are asking for help finding her.

Philadelphia police say Tatyanna Coleman was last seen at her Juniata Park home in the 4100 block of Glendale Street.

That was back on Saturday, May 13.

Police say Tatyanna is 5’9″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. She has a heavy build, brown eyes, light brown complexion, and straight black shoulder length hair.

They also say she is known to frequent Southwest Philadelphia.

Anyone with any information on Tatyanna Coleman is asked to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244 or call 911.