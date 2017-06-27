NC teen with ties to ISIS sentenced to life in prison

- A Burke County teenager accused of supporting ISIS will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Justin Sullivan was sentenced to life imprisonment Tuesday in federal court for planning murderous attack in support of ISIS.

During the his sentencing, Sullivan told the court that he's "not a bad person," and that, "things just happened."

According to investigators, Sullivan, who was still a teenager at the time of his arrest, was planning to buy an assault rifle from a local gun show and slaughter at least 1,000 people during a concert in Charlotte.

Related: Teen accused of supporting ISIS, planning attack faces life in prison

Sullivan's father, a retired Marine, was the one that tipped investigators off about his son's suspicious behavior.

When asked if he could forgive his son, Rich Sullivan told FOX 46 Charlotte, "I can't forgive him."

The Department of Justice says that Sullivan was communicating with an undercover agent and told the agent that he planned "minor assassinations to get ready for the major attack."

ISIS supporter, Justin Sullivan, told the court he's not a bad person, "things just happened." Feds say he plotted to kill hundreds. pic.twitter.com/hHUMn0TWaL — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) June 27, 2017

The DOJ believes that Sullivan went through with a least on of those assassinations. He is suspected of killing his neighbor, John Clark, 74, and burying him in a shallow grave. Sullivan will later stand trial for the murder charges where he could face the death penalty.

Related: SC teen who told police he wanted to join ISIS granted parole