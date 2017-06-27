Truck loses control, slams into house

- Crews had to board up a Montgomery County home after police say a truck lost control and slammed into it.

FOX 29 News was at the scene on the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue in Lower Providence shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

The truck was towed away from the house a few hours after the crash.

Its driver was freed by workers using the Jaws of Life and then airlifted to a hospital.

Police have not yet released the driver's condition nor the cause of the crash.