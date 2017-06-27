Woman's body found in 'out of order' Walmart bathroom

The body of a woman was found inside a locked bathroom at an Oklahoma Walmart. Her body could have been there for days.

Store workers had reportedly assumed the bathroom was out of order because it was locked so they put up a sign saying it was broken.

On Monday, the bathroom was unlocked and the body was found inside. The Sand Springs police department told the local media that the woman was seen on security video entering the store on Friday.

The death did not appear to be suspicious. Police think the woman might have suffered a heart attack.

Walmart issued a statement to Fox 5 News about the incident, stating: "“We are saddened by this. We don’t know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information. – Khim Aday, Walmart "

The identity of the woman was not released and the medical examiner was tasked with determining the exact cause of death.