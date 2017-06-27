Escapee, 90, charged with taking almost $500,000 in Social Security

- This isn’t your typical story of theft and fraud. It involves a whole lot of time and a whole lot of money.

According to the feds, William Lewis, 90 of Philadelphia, escaped from prison in Maryland back in 1970.

Then, over almost the past half-century, he lived under an assumed name.

The feds say, “During the defendant’s time as an escapee, he collected Social Security benefits in violation of Social Security regulations. The defendant’s alleged actions resulted in a loss to the government of approximately $457,771.20.”

Now, Acting U.S. Attorney Louis D. Lappen announced Lewis has been charged by federal indictment -- unsealed Tuesday -- with two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds, and one count of Social Security fraud.

If convicted, 90-year-old defendant William Lewis faces incarceration, supervised release, full restitution to the government, a fine, and a special assessment.