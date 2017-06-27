Hoax bomb threat forces UT Dallas to evacuate
RICHARDSON, Texas - The University of Texas - Dallas campus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a hoax bomb threat.
The school sent out an urgent message to all UT Dallas students and faculty around 2:45 p.m. to evacuate all buildings and head to the parking garages.
All UTD faculty, staff, students and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buildings and parking garages on campus. (1/2)— UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017
We received a bomb threat and are working with UTDPD to make sure the campus is safe.— UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017
The all clear was given shortly before a 3:30 p.m., citing a "hoax" bomb threat.
UTDPD say bomb threat was a hoax You may now enter the buildings and parking structures.— UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017