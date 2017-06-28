No early morning Amtrak trains down to Washington

- There's a service alert for those of you who planned to take Amtrak down to Washington. Some Wednesday morning trains are canceled.

Amtrak says trains will not be able to operate for the start of the rush-hour due to a temporary track closure.

According to Amtrak, "Police are working to complete their investigation of a fatal incident involving two pedestrians who were on the tracks in D.C."

Customers should use Amtrak's website or app to check the status of their trains, due to the cancelations.

Also, be sure to check on any trains heading up from Washington, through Philadelphia, north to New York.