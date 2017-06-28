Traffic trouble on I-95 NB in Del. before I-295, I-495 options

the load from the truck

- You’ll want to avoid north on I-95 in Delaware, heading to Philadelphia and also New York.

A tractor-trailer heading north on I-95 flipped at about 1:20 a.m. just before the big split. That’s where drivers can switch over onto I-295 north for the Delaware Memorial Bridge -- and I-495, the Wilmington bypass -- or stay on I-95 to get to Claymont, Chester and Philadelphia.

Just after 7:30 a.m., DelDOT announced a second lane opened on the left side of I-95 northbound in that busy, often confusing area.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly reports there’s also a fuel spill, so crews have been putting down sand.

Bob suggests taking Route 13 into Delaware.

Police say the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.