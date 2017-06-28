Amtrak service suspended between DC and Philly, CSX employees hit on tracks

Photo: Melanie Alnwick/FOX 5 DC

- A fatal crash investigation on the tracks near Union Station in Washington has caused all Amtrak service to be shut down between DC and Philadelphia. Investigators say two CSX employees were hit on the tracks along New York Avenue late Tuesday night.

The incident happened after 11 pm Tuesday night, and investigators say the two CSX employees who were struck were killed. Train 175 was about three minutes from arrival at Union Station when the accident happened, and passengers reported feeling a bump before the train came to a sudden halt.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports the CSX employees were not track workers. They were crew members of a freight train that was on the tracks parallel to the Amtrak train when it came through and struck them. The NTSB is at the scene investigating.

No trains were running between DC and Philadelphia as of 5:20 am, while the investigation was underway. Police had said they were working to clear the area by 7 am, but just before 7:30 am, they tweeted that they did not expect service to resume until mid-morning. Amtrak customers were advised to check the status of their train online or via the Amtrak app.

This will also impact MARC train customers who use the Camden and Penn lines, which could encounter delays. The Brunswick line is not impacted.

The service interruption is also causing delays for Amtrak passengers all along the northeast corridor.

CSX released the following statement about the incident:

"CSX is deeply saddened to report that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, June 27, two CSX employees tragically lost their lives when they were struck by an Amtrak train on the railroad tracks near the intersection of 9th Street and New York Avenue, N.E., in Washington, DC. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of our employees.



CSX management representatives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation of this tragic incident. At this time the names of the involved employees are being withheld out of respect for the privacy of their families."



Update: Service disruptions along the NEC continue due to ongoing investigation. We hope for restoration of service by mid-morning. pic.twitter.com/8TabQxIn8p — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) June 28, 2017