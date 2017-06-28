Restaurateur Tony Luke launches #BrownAndWhite initiative to end stigma of heroin addiction

- Philadelphians associate the name Tony Luke with restaurants but for the past three months, the famous family has been struggling to come to grips with the loss of a loved one to an opioid overdose.

Tony Luke, Jr., opened up about the death of his son, Tony the third, in an incredibly emotional Wednesday morning interview on Good Day Philadelphia.

In March, he lost his son to a heroin overdose.

Now, he’s announcing a new Brown and White Initiative to end the stigma of heroin addiction.

Tony is encouraging anyone who has lost a loved one to heroin to create and wear a brown and white item, and share it through social media using #BrownAndWhite.

Tony said the #BrownAndWhite initiative is not designed to be a charity, but a platform to launch conversations between survivors and the general public.