Florida teens aged 14 to 16 charged with burglary and grand theft

- Six Florida teens aged 14 to 16 are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail after authorities say they stole a Porsche and $200,000, then spending the money on jewelry, sports cars, and gold teeth.

After an investigation that lasted 2 months, all six were arrested Monday. They have all been charged with grand theft of more than $100,000, grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of a dwelling while armed, and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.

The group of Fort Lauderdale residents consists of Rural Scott, 15; Michael Bush, 14; Walter Walker, 16; Jeremiah Laplace, 15; Shomari Smith, 14; and Joshua Sargeant, 14.

This is not the first arrest for any of these teens. Scott has been arrested 9 times since June 2015, Laplace 14 times since he turned 14, Bush has faced charges since he was 13 years old, Sargeant and Smith have both had multiple arrests recently, and Walker was previously charged with destroying evidence and possession of cocaine. Many of these past charges included theft, robbery, and burglary.

Five of the six boys confessed to the burglary, while one denied involvement. The teen who denied was caught when investigators say his fingerprints were found on a stolen SUV they used to drive to the house they burglarized.

Four of the teens are being held on bonds between $210,000 and $250,000. The other two are being held without bond.