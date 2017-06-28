Woman out safely but barricade situation continues

- A woman is safe after quite a scare. She was reportedly being held hostage at about 11:45 a.m. in Frankford, and the situation -- still going on -- involves the SWAT team and a hostage negotiator.

FOX 29’s Dave Schratwieser reported the woman being held in a home in the 1300 block of Arrott Street.

Police say they got a call from someone else that the woman “was being held against her will (at) point of gun by an unknown male.”

She is now safe, out of the apartment, but police say the man is still armed inside.

Police have not released either of the people's names nor any possible relationship.