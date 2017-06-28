Sharks give beachgoers a memorable experience

- Not every beachgoer gets a thrill like these folks did, and it looks like they got more of a thrill than a scare.

Monday on Okaloosa Island, Florida -- in the panhandle near Fort Walton Beach -- two small sharks stopped by for a visit.

What did the swimmers and sunbathers do?

They formed a crowd of onlookers as the sharks wrestled in the shallow water, right at the shore.

One woman is seen in the video getting close to and splashing at the sharks.

In her Facebook post, Stephanie Stevens Adcock indicated that it was unbelievable the woman wasn’t bitten. No other injuries were reported, either.