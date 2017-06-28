Messages of hate found in South Philadelphia

- Ugly messages of hate directed right at police were found in South Philadelphia. One image depicted a communist symbol while another had a repulsive anti-police message.

Crews spent the day cleaning up the mess as police try to figure out who's behind the graffiti.

Nouha Baki was so angry by the ugly messages of hate she took FOX 29 on a tour of where it had been scrawled.

"I suspect they area not from this area--not from here--this is a good area," she told FOX 29.

City crews were at the corner of Bouvier and West Passyunk this morning to wash the offending graffiti away, but these cell phone images show an anti-cop message:

"Kill a cop save a life" one message said.

With what's thought to be a hammer and sickle--a symbol of Communism--nearby.

The vandals used a stencil left behind to hit walls, doors and sidewalks.

"At about 5:30 this morning neighbors in the 2100 block of South Bouvier and the 1700 block of West Passyunk found spray painting on their property and their pavement," Philadelphia police captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

Residents of this South Philly community--with an old world feel--gathered to talk and watch police work the blocks searching for security video and clues. Many of the cameras along in the neighborhood are here for show, but not at K.J's Auto Sales. Police piled into the small sales office and left with video equipment.

Symbols of anarchy and unrest have appeared recently in the city.

South Detectives are working the case, but the Department Homeland Security investigators are here as well focused on the anti-police message.