Disabled vet shot to death; suspect chased, caught

- A man who family members say was a disabled veteran was found shot to death, overnight, after a fight with a gunman. That suspect was later caught after a chase into a stranger’s home.

Police in Olney say they found the victim shot multiple times just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of W. Spencer Street, and two other men running away from the scene. Police say one of them was a friend of the victim, and also a witness, who was armed and chasing the alleged killer.

The victim -- who family identified as Howard White, 47 -- suffered gunshot wounds to his back and torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family also said he was fighting with the gunman who was trying to hold up a bar.

Then, soon after, the suspect led police on a chase into a stranger’s home in the 6100 block of N. 6th Street.

Somehow, the homeowner's son was able to fight the 25-year-old suspect, disarm him, and hold him until police arrived, took him into custody, and recovered a gun.

Despite White’s disability, he continued to serve his country and just returned from service a month a half ago, and was waiting to return to Korea.