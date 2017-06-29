Former youth football coach charged with child sex crimes

Related Headlines Police: Coach sexually assaulted three children

- A former youth football coach in Bucks County is charged with sexually assaulting three children, and police say they're afraid there were more victims over a six-year period.

Police in Bensalem said Tuesday they arrested 47-year-old Shannon "Shawn" Westmoreland, of West Chester, and charged him with rape, statutory sex assault and related offenses.

They say Westmoreland sexually assaulted a 15-year-old in 2005 while he was a football coach with the Bensalem Ramblers Athletic Association, a youth sports organization.

He's also charged with sexually assaulting another child from the age of 4 until she was about 10.

Plus, Westmoreland is charged with sexually assaulting a third child in 1999, when she was 6 years old. Police accuse him of sexually assaulting her again in 2011 when she was 18.

Police looking back at his driver's license photos noticed several different looks over the years, and say they may bring back memories. (See second photo.)

Anyone with information on this case and especially potential additional victims are asked to call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.