Big eruption caught on camera in outer space
(WTXF/STORYFUL) - A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite captured the moment of a gigantic solar eruption.
It happened back on June 19 and doesn't last long, but we looped it since it was such a goo catch, and an important one.
NOAA spokesman John Leslie said the footage showed NOAA’s ability to track potentially dangerous space weather.
NEW: NOAA's #GOES16 captured this solar eruption on June 19, 2017, showing its ability to track potentially dangerous space weather.@NWSSWPC pic.twitter.com/WcqPI1jrrQ— NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) June 27, 2017