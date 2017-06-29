Big eruption caught on camera in outer space

Posted: Jun 29 2017 08:37AM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 08:52AM EDT

(WTXF/STORYFUL) - A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite captured the moment of a gigantic solar eruption.

It happened back on June 19 and doesn't last long, but we looped it since it was such a goo catch, and an important one.

NOAA spokesman John Leslie said the footage showed NOAA’s ability to track potentially dangerous space weather.

