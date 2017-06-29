Weather to become more hot, humid through weekend, holiday

- We’re in for a change after those few calm few days, since storms brought tornadoes over the weekend. FOX 29’s Sue Serio says to get ready to sweat.

Thursday is a beautiful morning but warmer than Wednesday, when high temperatures only reached the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday will continue to be warmer. Look for the upper 80s, which will be our first day of the week with an above-average temperature. The average is 86 degrees for this time of year.

Starting Friday, and lasting through the weekend and the Independence Day holiday, it’ll get up to the 90s and be humid.

The reason is the high pressure we’ve been enjoying will be moving offshore. Instead, that’ll leave us with winds coming from the southwest, which mean heat and humidity.

The only wet weather through the holiday, not including our sweat, will be when a minor cold front moves through. That could touch off some thunderstorms, especially some pop-up storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

But look for a possible heat wave through the weekend and the 4th of July.