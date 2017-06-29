Police standoff has doctor's medical license suspended

Related Headlines April Kauffman's widower arrested Tuesday morning

- New Jersey has temporarily suspended the medical license of Dr. James Kauffman.

The Atlantic County endocrinologist is charged with weapons offenses and obstruction after an armed standoff with law enforcement. Authorities were trying to execute a search warrant at his medical office in Egg Harbor Township, two weeks ago.

According to Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and the Division of Consumer Affairs, Kauffman agreed to the temporary suspension of his license pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him and other conditions set by the State Board of Medical Examiners. That was in an Interim Order of Temporary Suspension signed Monday but announced Thursday.

They say, on June 13, local authorities and FBI agents “arrived at Kaufmann’s medical office to execute a search warrant. Upon being presented with the search warrant, Kauffman brandished a handgun and threatened to commit suicide. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to a healthcare facility where he was medically evaluated and released. Kaufmann was then transferred to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department where he was charged with possession of an unlawful weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, obstructing a law enforcement investigation, and possession of hollow-point bullets. A Superior Court judge ordered Kauffman held in jail until his trial.”

At the time, authorities said Kauffman displayed a Ruger 9mm handgun, and a hostage negotiator was able to talk Kauffman into surrendering to police.

“Dr. Kauffman’s conduct, followed by his criminal arrest, demonstrates an imminent danger to the public. The Board acted appropriately to ensure that he will not be allowed to practice medicine until this very serious matter is resolved,” Attorney General Porrino said. “In addition to resolving his criminal case, Dr. Kauffman will also have to undergo a professional evaluation and be deemed fit to resume practice before the Board would consider reinstating his license.”

Dr. Kaufman is the husband of murdered Atlantic County radio host April Kauffman, who was found shot dead in her Linwood home in May, 2012. Prosecutors say the recent search was not related to April's death.