14-year-old girl shot while passenger in car

- A 14-year-old who was simply a passenger in a car is recovering after she was shot.

New Castle County police say it happened after midnight Thursday in Edgemoor, at the intersection of Rysing Drive and S. Cannon Road.

They say there were other underage people in the car but only she was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to email Det. Jeffrey Sendek at this link, click here for an anonymous tip form, or call New Castle County police at 302-573-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 (847-3333).

There's a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who gives information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for violent crimes being investigated by New Castle County police.