Teen killed in possible road rage incident in Chester County

- Police are investigating a crash that left one juvenile dead on Wednesday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the southbound side of Route 100 near the exit for Pottstown Park.

According to police, the victim was driving a green Chevy Malibu when the car left the roadway, striking a tree.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a red pickup truck that was seen fleeing the scene after what police believe was a road rage incident. In a photo retrieved from traffic camera data, police say the victim's car and the red pickup truck can be scene in the lower left hand corner.

Bianca Nikol Roberson of West Chester has been identified as the victim in the accident.