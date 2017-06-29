Teens accused of raping woman in front of her children

(INSIDE EDITION) --Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the brutal rape of a Georgia woman attacked in front of her children as she returned home from work, police said.

The woman told police she was viciously assaulted after she had gotten out of work and brought her young children home at about 2:50 a.m. on May 12.

She had set both boys down, locked the front door to her Norcross apartment and walked into her living room when she saw that two men in dark clothes and ski masks were in her kitchen, according to an incident report filed with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The men shocked the woman with Tasers and pushed her toward the bedroom, but she tried to resist and get back to her children, she told cops.

The taller man doused her with two pots of boiling water, while the shorter assailant dragged her into the bedroom and demanded she take off her clothes, police said.

She complied with his demands, afraid of what would happen to her children if she continued to put up a fight, she told police.

Her toddler son had followed his mother and her attacker into the bedroom during the incident, and was forced to watch as his mom was raped, officials said.

The victim told investigators that while the shorter man attacked her, the taller man ransacked her home, occasionally speaking with his alleged accomplice as he went through her things.

Eventually the men decided they needed to leave the apartment and fled.

The woman locked the door behind them and called police.

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of Josue Ramirez-Aguilar, 19, Francisco Palencia, 17, and an unnamed 15-year-old girl in connection to the attack and invasion.

Ramirez-Aguilar and Palencia were both charged with home invasion, kidnapping, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery, rape and cruelty to children.

They were being held in Gwinnett County Jail without bond, online records show.

The 15-year-old girl is accused of driving the men to the apartment, authorities said.

Investigators said the woman’s jewelry box, school identification and the clothes she was wearing before she was assaulted were missing from her home.