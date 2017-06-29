Father, son help police ID suspect who fatally shot Marine veteran

- Philadelphia police have a man in custody who they believe shot and killed a Marine veteran Wednesday night.

Shots erupted outside a bar at the corner of 5th and Spencer around midnight.

According to police, they were able to catch the man they think pulled the trigger with the help from a father and son.

Javier Vasquez Sr. and his son Javier Vasquez Jr. helped subdue murder suspect Randy Johnson as police say he fled the shooting scene and broke into Vasquez's 6th Street home.

"He hit me in the face a couple of times with the gun," Vasquez Sr. said. "So I started struggling with him. I grabbed the gun. I grabbed his wrist. I grabbed his hair. Just tried to hold him."

Javier and his son took action after police say the suspect shot and killed White outside the bar.