Father, son help police ID suspect who fatally shot Marine veteran
OLNEY (WTXF) - Philadelphia police have a man in custody who they believe shot and killed a Marine veteran Wednesday night.
Shots erupted outside a bar at the corner of 5th and Spencer around midnight.
According to police, they were able to catch the man they think pulled the trigger with the help from a father and son.
Javier Vasquez Sr. and his son Javier Vasquez Jr. helped subdue murder suspect Randy Johnson as police say he fled the shooting scene and broke into Vasquez's 6th Street home.
"He hit me in the face a couple of times with the gun," Vasquez Sr. said. "So I started struggling with him. I grabbed the gun. I grabbed his wrist. I grabbed his hair. Just tried to hold him."
Javier and his son took action after police say the suspect shot and killed White outside the bar.
"I saw my dad struggling and I didn't know what was in his hand," said Vasquez Jr. "The first thing I do is get him off my dad."
The 23-year-old heard the commotion in the kitchen and came to his dad's aid.
47-year-old Howard White, a 16-year Marine veteran, was shot multiple times. The suspect took off and ducked down an alley off 6th Street where he broke in the Vasquez home. Javier Sr. then confronted the armed suspect.
"It was scary cause I didn't know if the gun was loaded or not," said Vasquez Sr. "My son comes down, picks him up, and bodyslams him and I was able to take the gun off him."
The pair held the suspect down until police arrived and arrested him.
"It was great work by the father and son tandem," said Captain James Clark.