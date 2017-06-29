Community remembers teen that died a hero

- Ramon Quinn was a good kid.

Quinn was giving and supportive of his friends and family.

They say he was the type of teen who would do anything for a friend.

On Thursday, as they celebrated his life after his tragic drowning death they told Fox 29's Bill Anderson that they at least get some comfort from the fact that he died a hero.

On the day he was supposed to be celebrating his 16th birthday, Ramon Quinn was celebrated and remembered as a hero who gave his own life trying to save others.

Most have heard the story of how 15-year-old Quinn drowned in Atlantic City trying to save his friend who was pulled under by a rip current and also drowned, but Thursday we learned that he was always that kind of kid looking to help.

The viewing for Ramon was overflowing with friends and family.

Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian stopped by and much of the conversation focused on his courage. But sitting with his Grandmother, Bill Anderson learned he was an even bigger hero than most know.

"He was a hero because he didn't know how to swim but he tried to save her," she said.

The family faces financial concerns as Ramon's mother also passed away three years ago, leaving them in need of help to simply afford Ramon's funeral.

There's a go fund me account and the family is selling memorial t-shirts to raise funds.