Teen thieves strike again in Southwest Philly, University City

- One of three suspects is in custody for 10 burglaries and robberies is only 13-years-old.

Police say the group of teens are hitting homes in Southwest Philly and University City, after everything from electronics to wallets and bikes.

"He was as startled to see me as I was to see him and he says something like I'm Daniel's little brother," said Naomi.

She says she surprised a 13-year-old boy who had just broken into her house on the 4200 block of Regent Square in Southwest Philadelphia.

"Opened the door and saw somebody at the top of the steps and grabbed a pair of shorts," she said. "Kind of held them in front of me and walked down the hallway."

She says the teen only got away with cash.

Philadelphia Police say that 13-year-old was among two other young bandits behind 10 burglaries and robberies in University City and Southwest Philadelphia.

A house on the 900 block of Farragut Terrace was also hit. A woman at the house did not want to talk on camera but cops say the homeowner there confronted one of the suspected crooks too.

Meanwhile, Naomi says she doesn't think jail is the answer for the bad boy who broke in.

"To me the most important thing is a thirteen year old kid who looks like he could have a good future and I'm hoping that there will be some serious work done not to just dump him."