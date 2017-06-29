Construction project causes delays on GSP

- A construction project is set to take over part of the Garden State Parkway just in time for the holiday weekend.

Those heading down the shore this weekend might want to prepare with snacks and coffee.

"What's the worst part about going down the shore? Traffic," said Brandon Triefoer of Caldwell, N.J.

The rush to get down the shore was at a standstill, even on a Thursday night.

"I know there is going to be a lot of traffic tomorrow so we thought we beat it tonight but apparently we didn't," said Caldwell.

But, if you thought getting out of the city was bad on a holiday, it's nothing compared to what has become the summer headache of 2017: the gridlock on the other end of the AC Expressway, exit seven getting onto the Garden State Parkway.

Some travelers are reporting miles long back ups in the bottleneck and delays during peak time on the exit alone are up to an hour long.

It's all part of a $45 million project to replace five parkway bridges within a half mile of the expressway exit.

Bad news is, it's not scheduled to be finished until June 2018.

The best advice from local drivers? Avoid the exit altogether by getting off the expressway at exits 12 or 17. Or- like many travelers on Thursday night- wait until nighttime when the traffic isn't so thick.