VIDEO: Dog tethered to trailer pulled behind SUV

- Video posted on Facebook shows a dog tethered to a trailer - being pulled behind an SUV - and many are concerned for the animal's safety.

Andi Korschgen Isom posted the video she says was taken by her 9-year-old son as she drove down a busy street in Paducah, Kentucky.

Isom told a local news station her son felt what was happening to the dog was wrong, so he decided to take the video.

“I posted it so people would be aware that this is not a correct way to transport an animal. I could see if it had a harness on, but it was clearly around his neck,” she said.

Isom says she reported the incident to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, but she couldn’t see the car’s license plate to take down the number. Sheriff Jon Hayden said that while the video was alarming, it was not uncommon to see such things taking place.

A similar case in Flagler County, Florida sparked outrage in January when a woman took video of a dog strapped to the top of a kennel being hauled behind a vehicle on the interstate.

In that incident, it was unclear if the dog was properly restrained based on Flagler County legal code, which states, in part, "dogs transported in the open bed of a pickup truck or any other type of open vehicle should be in a pen or restrained by a minimum of two tethers or some other similar method."

Flagler County Animal Services told FOX 13 News it had made contact with that dog's owner and the dog was not injured during the incident.

Isom’s video, meanwhile, was shared to Facebook on June 27 and had received 65,000 views at the time of writing.