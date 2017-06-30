Community remembers teen killed in road rage shooting

This is not the first time the family of a young girl killed in a road rage shooting has experienced tragedy.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole spoke with the family.

For the Roberson family, of West Chester, loss and grief have been constant in recent years, Nearly 4 years ago, their son passed from heart disease. Now, they must mourn the vibrant, lovely 18-year-old Bianca.

"She was like a crazy, fun--crazy fun person. She could make you laugh just a good girl, sweetheart, sweetheart of a girl," Rodney Roberson told FOX 29.

A recent graduate of West Chester's Rustin High School, Bianca was planning a trip to Jacksonville, Florida, for orientation at the university she'd attend in the fall. Her life goal was to be a FBI agent with a focus on forensics.

Her aunt says Bianca's and her brother's deaths are deep wounds

"So now her mother is left with no children, just a grandchild," she said.

There was counseling Friday at Rustin where her fellow 18 year olds--beginning a new and exciting time of their lives--met grief face to face.

"When I heard it was murder, I broke out in tears why would someone do this to such a promising girl," Christy Mullin.

READ MORE: Sketch released in fatal road rage shooting