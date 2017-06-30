FBI still searching for two persons of interest in Lancaster kidnapping

Lancaster police and the FBI are now searching for two persons of interest in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for 13-year-old Shavon Le'Feye Randle. Lancaster police believe she's in grave danger because someone called her family and told them they have her and are threatening to harm her.

The FBI is searching for 19-year-old Michael Titus of Dallas and 24-year-old Devontae Owens of Dallas. A $25,000 reward is now also being offered for information leading to their location.

“We are pleading with the persons involved to please release Shavon and allow her to return to her family,” said Lancaster Police Chief Samuel Urbanski.

Authorities located and are speaking to two other persons of interest, 26-year-old Darius Fields of Glenn Heights and 25-year-old Laporshya Polley of Dallas.

“With the communities help, we were able to locate these two individuals and we're conducting an interview right now,” said FBI Special Agent Erick Jackson.

The FBI agent in charge wouldn’t say if Polley and Fields are cooperating with investigators.

The uncle, whose home Shavon was staying at when she was kidnapped, says he works in construction and wasn’t home at the time.

The alleged suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to the rear passenger-side quarter panel. A tow truck took a white car to the Lancaster Police Department overnight Thursday that matched the description. But investigators have not commented on the vehicle nor confirmed it is the car they were looking for.

Shavon is 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. She had on a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts when she was abducted.

Anyone who may see the vehicle or Shavon is urged not to approach but rather call 911 or call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711. The FBI Tip Hotline is (800) 225-5324.