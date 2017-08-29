PHOTOS: Good Samaritans rescue Houston resident and 21 dogs from flooding

- As animals are left behind as a result of their owners being evacuated from their homes due to flooding, a couple of animal rescue crews have made it their mission to get abandoned pets to safety.

Like the men in the pictures shared by Houston resident Betty Walter, who rescued her and the 21 dogs she was looking after.

Walter said she was worried the rescue boat would tip over with so many dogs on it but the good Samaritans refused to leave anyone behind and were able to accommodate all the animals on the boat. Walter said that the boat was so full all the humans had to walk on the water to get out.

Walter added in a comment that the rescue crew took her and the animals to Kemah, Texas, to one of the crew member’s house.