Pa. school rules require vaccinations within 5 days

- New Pennsylvania Department of Health rules require school students to be fully vaccinated within five days of the beginning of the school year.

Checkup time for 6-year-old Charlie Kunze. The part every child dreads --- immunization -- it's a flu shot today. He already has all his vaccinations that are newly required this year to start kindergarten.

"They spelled it out right there at registration."

The list is longer and the requirements are more specific to age. If you're not on top of it like Brigid Kunze you better get moving. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has chopped the grace period after school starts from 8 months to 5 days to get your kids' shots in order or they may not be allowed back in class until they are.

The pressure is on.

"There's been a lot of people calling making sure their kids are up-to-date," Dr. Daniel Selig with Andorra Pediatrics said.

This year a total of 4 polio shots are required.Now many children have had 4 vaccinations before they were 2 years old but the new guidelines require another polio shot to be administered after 4 years old. So that would mean the kids who already have 4 have to get another. Kids in grade school now need 3 doses of hepatitis b vaccine and parents have to submit certified proof that their child has either had chickenpox or the vaccine.

Dr. Dan says while it does put more pressure on parents he hopes it may motivate parents who have been resisting certain immunizations based on unproven claims.

