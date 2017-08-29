Local boy becomes Villanova's honorary captain for 2017 season

- The Villanova Wildcats play their first game of the college football season Saturday against Lehigh. When they do they'll have a little extra inspiration and it'll come from the sidelines.

FOX 29's Tom Sredenschek has the story.

He isn't your typical football player, but he's as important as any player who sat in at this morning's team meeting. Say hello to 11-year-old Jasper McHugh who signed on today as Villanova's honorary captain for the 2017 season.

Jasper has suffered since he was little with a chronic bleeding disorder that his father says causes him to bleed on a dime. Team impact and Villanova are making the game this boy loves very much a part of his life. Whether he's kicking off, getting a fist bump from the coach or just hanging with these players it all eases the pain.

Jasper's illness prevents him from ever playing football but with moments like today he can live out his childhood dream of being part of the game. Jasper will wear the number 12 as the 12th player on the team.

Fist bumps all around for a young man and a university who got it right.