Authorities investigate vandalism at Frankford construction site

- Arson investigators are looking into an overnight act of vandalism. At this point, there are more questions than answers but our Bruce Gordon is looking into the investigation.

Philadelphia police, the fire marshal's office and agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spent the morning combing through a construction site looking for evidence. This after a pair of vandals apparently tried to set a small fire outback of a stretch of condos and apartments being built on the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue. The real estate broker for the units is Ori Feibush.

"It's never OK to break someone else's things. It's never OK to damage other persons property. They are not only putting forward a misguided political statement but they are truly putting other people at risk," Feibush said.

Feibush knows what he's talking about. Back in May, an arsonist torched his properties under construction in Point Breeze. It took 75 firefighters to extinguish the blaze. Last November, vandals spray-painted graffiti on the windows of his Washington Avenue headquarters in South Philadelphia. Despite the earlier incidents, Feibush told FOX 29 he does not believe he is being targeted.

Surveillance equipment on the job site and a neighbors security camera captured for police good images of a man in a floral shirt with him with a lighter in his hand around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.