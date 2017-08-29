Holley's Helpers: Join the Good Day team at Hurricane Harvey drive

- You can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by joining the Good Day team at four different locations from 7-10 a.m. on Thursday morning. We are calling this fundraiser "Holley's Helpers" because our Alex Holley is from Texas and this is near and dear to her heart.

The Good Day team will be live with the Red Cross at 69th St Station in Upper Darby, the Hollywood Grill in Wilmington, Woodcrest Station in Cherry Hill and right here at 4th and Market. Whatever money you can donate to the Red Cross is appreciated!