Police: Man damages Sicklerville food mart over candy

- Police say a man damaged a Sicklerville food mart over candy.

“He just grabbed candy and asking how much. He don't have money. Nothing."

Surveillance video inside the Citgo Food Mart on Sicklerville Road in Winslow Township shows a man with a sweet tooth going at it. He’s arguing back and forth with the man behind the counter.

"He don't have enough money and he tried to buy candy and my boss said you don't have enough money," said A. Singh who is a clerk here. He says it was actually his boss, the store owner, behind the counter and on the receiving end of this seemingly irate customer. It happened around 9:30 this morning. The video shows the man start to leave, then turn around with his hands in the air and start screaming at the store owner again. He leaves, returns and takes it up a notch.

"He broke the door," said Singh. The man slams the door, pounds on it and then kicks it until the glass starts to shatter. Workers are still in disbelief.

We asked Singh to s how us the candy the guy was craving for so badly. He showed us a bag of Lifesaver gummies. Now police are looking for him after doing damage and taking off running but without the candy.

"So crazy you know. It's a $2.50 candy," said Singh.